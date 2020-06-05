A few days back, Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute and professor of health policy at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health had warned that coronavirus outbreak is still in its early stages, and the real chaos associated with the pandemic is yet to unfold. Jha claimed that coronavirus, until now, has affected rural areas, and he believes that it will soon move into the suburbs and rural areas. The recent spike of coronavirus in India indicates that the warning issued by Jha is turning true.

Return of migrant workers worry India

Until May, states like Kerala had flattened the coronavirus curve, but the return of migrant workers turned everything upside down, and these states are currently witnessing an unexpected rise in cases. Interestingly, the number of coronavirus cases reported in rural areas are now equally high as urban locations, and this steady spike is expected to continue in the coming days as well.

Opening of liquor shops and temples

Even in the midst of this chaos, various state governments have already opened heavily crowded liquor shops, and temples are all set to open on June 08. Even though the central government has defined strict regulations while entering temples, they have not mentioned the maximum number of people who can enter holy places at a time.

In the meantime, several skeptics have started criticizing the central government stating that the two-month strict lockdown in the country was a failure. According to these skeptics, COVID-19 in India were below 500 when the lockdown started, but as the government slowly eases lockdown restrictions, the coronavirus cases in the country have reached a very dangerous level, where nearly 9,000 cases are being reported every day.

Coronavirus: Latest statistics

According to the latest statistics, coronavirus has already killed more than 3,93,000 people worldwide, and the total number of positive cases has already crossed 6.7 million. In India alone, the total number of patients has crossed 2,26,770, and the total deaths have surpassed 6,300.