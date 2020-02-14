An Indian crew member on board a cruise ship stranded off coast Japan, who was experiencing respiratory symptoms, tested positive for the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19), the Indian Embassy in Tokyo confirmed on Friday, February 14.

The person has been hospitalised for treatment, the Embassy stated in a statement.

The embassy tweeted: "Update (as on 14 Feb 2020) On #Indian Nationals On-Board the Quarantined Cruise Ship #DiamondPrincess at #Japan" and attached the health bulletin in the tweet, Which said: "As of 14 February 2020, altogether 218 people have tested positive for COVID-19,including 3 (three) Indian crew members. All 2018 people including Indian nationals have been taken to hospitals for further treatment and quarantine."

Earlier, two other Indians had been tested positive for coronavirus on the on Diamond Princess. "The Indian Embassy is in touch with all three whose conditions are stable and improving," the statement read.

According to the embassy, no other Indian national on board the cruise ship has developed any symptoms of the infection.

Patients undergoing treatment at medical facilities.

All three Indians, who have tested positive for the disease, have been contacted by the Embassy of India in Tokyo and are under treatment at the medical facilities. "Their health conditions have been confirmed to be stable and improving," said the embassy in the health bulletin.

The embassy said that it was constantly in touch with the Japanese authorities to ensure the well being of all the Indian nationals on board the ship, who in response confirmed that they had been following the designated health protocols.

The embassy also said that it reached out to the Indian nationals including both crew members and passengers through emails and telephone calls and explained to them about the quarantine regulations of Japanese authorities.

According to the embassy, all of them responded to have understood. The India Embassy in Japan also said that they were constantly in touch with the ship management company and the employer of the six passengers for appropriate facilitation.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said two Indian crew members have tested positive for Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, an Indian crew member Anbalagan hailing from Tamil Nadu in a WhatsApp video had said: "We need help and we are all scared. Six members of the crew were infected with Coronavirus."

The cruise ship is quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in Japan.

(With IANS inputs)