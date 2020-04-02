An Indian healthcare startup has launched a rapid COVID-19 at-home screening test kit in India that allows coronavirus suspects to get results without having to step out. The government has dedicated Covid-19 test labs across India to carry out coronavirus screening, but there are continuous efforts to make the screening process simpler and faster. With the latest coronavirus screening kit by Bengaluru-based Bione, the major challenge of testing can be addressed easily.

The coronavirus test kit offered by Bione is easy to use and delivers results within minutes. The at-home screening test kit can be ordered from the company's website once the regulatory hurdles are passed. The test kit is currently available for pre-orders at a nominal price of Rs 2,100. In comparison, private labs charge Rs 4,500 (maximum) for coronavirus tests in India.

COVID-19 at-home screening test kit

While India is put under a lockdown to combat coronavirus widespread, the DIY testing kit for COVID-19 can come in handy. Each kit screens one person and it's as easy as using a Diabetes machine at home. With a single finger prick test, the coronavirus test result can be given within 5-10 minutes.

While this screening kit helps people get their test results without having to find the nearest test lab, it also helps isolate carriers with immediate effect. Once ordered, the test kit can be delivered to you within 2-3 days.

The test kit is developed using products from CE and FDA approved partners from across the globe and the test kits are approved by ICMR. The company is capable of supplying 20,000 kits per week, but there's a high demand from around the world, especially from the US, Italy, and Spain where coronavirus is spreading at a faster rate. The cost of the test kit can range anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 depending on its global supply.

"We had been tracking the pandemic and pooled in a lot of time, resources and attention in our mission to develop a tool effective in curbing the outbreak. COVID-19 Home Screening test kit has emerged as a breakthrough product in such unprecedented times. By bringing down the result time, we are looking to make an impact and help India fight COVID-19. We strongly believe that the government's support is pivotal in leading a revolution against coronavirus." Dr. Surendra K Chikara, founder of Bione and reputed geneticist who brought Next Generation Sequencing in India, said in a statement.

Coronavirus in India

Coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate in India. So far, there have been over 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths. More than 300 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported on April 1, the largest single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, around 391 people who visited the Nizamuddin Markaz have been traced and quarantined. 11 out of 91 persons who were tested in Bidar are COVID-19 positive, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. Reports suggest that nearly 1,500 people might have attended the religious event in Delhi.