COVID-19, the deadly novel coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 1.5 lakh around the world. Most of the deaths and infections have occurred in China, but the number of fatalities and coronavirus cases is growing rapidly in other countries as well.

The virus doesn't differentiate between rich and poor, powerful and weak. It has spared none. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US actor Tom Hanks, and Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta are among the rich and powerful people infected by the coronavirus.

Politicians infected with coronavirus

The latest is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Bolsonaro probably contracted the virus from his government's chief spokesperson Fabio Wajngarten, who was tested positive for the deadly virus a day ago. Wajngarten was part of a presidential delegation in the United States and met with several other US officials. He had dinner with US President Donald Trump and had close contact with his daughter Ivanka, who has put her self in isolation as a precautionary measure. Both Trump and Ivanka are at the risk of the infection.

Another global leader Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing the threat of possible coronavirus infection after his wife Sophie tested positive. Trudeau too is in quarantine and working from home. Spain's equality minister Irene Montero has also tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined along with her partner, deputy prime minister and radical left Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias. French Culture Minister Franck Riester also contracted the virus last week and undergoing treatment.

The hardest hit is the Iranian government as several senior officials, including Vice President Massoumeh Ebtekar and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, have been infected. In Britain, MP Nadine Dorries, who is also a minister in the health department has tested positive for the virus. Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who had recently met Trump's daughter Ivanka, has also been infected with the COVID-19 and moved to hospital quarantine.

Sports personalities who tested positive for coronavirus

Sports as an industry has taken a hit by the coronavirus and several major tournaments are either canceled or postponed, including Australian Grand Prix 2020 and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Arsenal's Spanish manager Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the big names in the sports industry to have contracted the virus. Italian football team player Daniele Rugani has also tested positive.

French basketball player Rudy Gobert became the first US NBA player to have contracted the virus, following which the US National Basketball Association suspended the season. Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria is undergoing treatment after being tested positive in the United Arab Emirates. Utah player Donovan Mitchell is another name in the list of sports personalities infected by the coronavirus.

Hollywood stars and other celebs who contracted COVID-19

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress, and singer Rita Wilson, announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus. Both Hanks and his wife Wilson have been placed in quarantine in a hospital in Australia.

Apart from them, best selling Chilean writer Luis Sepulveda, a resident of northern Spain, has also been tested positive. Sepulveda started showing symptoms of the coronavirus after returning from Portugal.