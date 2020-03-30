The Covid-19 pandemic has gripped the entire globe with even the royals and Hollywood celebs succumbing to it. As expected, the production of TV shows and films has been postponed amid the ongoing crisis.

Now in rather unfortunate news, fans of 'Supernatural,' 'The Flash,' and 'Legacies' will have to wait a tad bit longer to see how the three shows end. According to Variety, the shows will not be able to wrap up their current seasons in the time-frame that was originally planned and hence, their season-ending have been pushed.

All 3 CW series asked to shut down production

Reportedly, all the three CW series were among the list of other shows, which were asked to shut down production during the ongoing coronavirus scare. So, they were not able to shoot the complete season endings, which have now been pushed to an undetermined time later in 2020.

As for "Legacies", the show's March 26 episode, which was shot before the shutdown, will be it's final for a while although the makers certainly plan to return with season 2 once the work resumes. Talking about "The Flash", the DC show's episodes will last till May 19. However, it will then take a break and the makers hope to return and finish season 6 later in 2020.

Last but not the least, Andrew Dabb, "Supernatural" co-showrunner, explained on Twitter that the team had already shot till episode 18 of its fifteenth and final season. "Since, visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished," Andrew said. Now, all we can do is wait till this pandemic subsides!