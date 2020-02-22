Following the coronavirus outbreak, India has issued a travel advisory on Singapore and asked its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to the south-east Asian business hub.

This was decided at a high-level review meeting taken by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on COVID-19.

High-level review meeting on COVID-19

Four new countries are being added to the list for screening at airports. After a detailed review, in addition to the universal screening as per earlier advisories, universal screening at airports is now being planned for flights from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

In furtherance to the travel advisory issued earlier, citizens have been advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Singapore.

As on date, 21,805 passengers have been brought under community surveillance. In addition, 3.97 lakh flight passengers and 9,695 travellers at seaports have been screened.

The Cabinet Secretary chaired a high-level meeting to review the status, actions taken and preparedness of states/UTs regarding the management of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), here today.

Secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, Civil Aviation, Defence, Information & Broadcasting, DG AFMS and representatives from External Affairs, Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, ITBP and Army were also present.