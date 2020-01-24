Two people who came back from China were kept under medical observation at a government hospital in Mumbai for possible exposure to the coronavirus that has killed 25 people in China and infected more than 800.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has created an isolation ward at its Kasturba hospital in Chinchpokali. "The isolation ward has been created for diagnosis and treatment of persons suspected to have the coronavirus infection," said Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer of the BMC.

The two persons were suffering from mild cough and exhibiting cold-related symptoms. Further details about those two kept under surveillance were awaited.

The doctors at the Mumbai International Airport have been asked to send travellers returning from China to the isolation ward if they show any symptoms of the coronavirus.

"All private doctors in the city have been asked to alert us (the BMC) if they observe symptoms of the coronavirus in anyone who has returned from China," she said.

Kerala to tackle coronavirus

In the wake of the coronavirus taking a toll across the globe, Kerala has come out with health guidelines as a precautionary step, said state Health Minister KK Shailaja.

"The guidelines that we have come out with are based on the WHO protocols. Necessary precautions have been taken and this would be at all the state-run Medical College hospitals and the district hospitals. Isolation wards will be kept ready, in case of need arises," said Shailaja.

The authorities have also posted health officers at the airports and seaports and all incoming passengers are being screened, if they have visited China.

Meanwhile, a man who arrived from China was admitted to a state-run hospital near Kochi after he developed a fever. He has been kept in the isolation ward.

From Saudi Arabia, reports have come that a Kerala nurse who was kept in isolation for coronavirus has been cleared as it is not the variant that was first reported in Wuhan province in China.

The nurse is likely to be discharged tomorrow.

Reports also have surfaced that there are about 25 Indians including Keralite students in Wuhan province waiting to travel to India, but are unable to do so after the airport there was closed.

