The epidemic of novel coronavirus is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After infecting as many as 94,000 people globally, the fatal virus has now reached India as well. A total of 29 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the country so far and the number is likely to go up in the coming days.

People from all over the globe are dreading the China-originated virus and the fact that it has no definitive cure has only made the matter worse. In this time of such an acute crisis, it is extremely crucial to remain up to date with the developments regarding coronavirus and take precautionary measures issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Another important aspect here is the timely diagnosis of Covid-19. Even though the strain of the coronavirus does not have a readily available test kit as of now, it can still be detected by taking several tests in the certified labs.

There are essentially 5 tests that can be taken to find out if you have been infected with the coronavirus.

1. Swab Test - Under this test, a sterile cotton swab will be used to collect a sample of the secretions produced in the back of your throat. The sample will then be examined by the doctors.

2. Nasal Aspirate - In this test, secretions from your nose will be collected by inserting a small tube into your nostrils. The tube will be attached to a suction device.

3. Tracheal Aspirate - This test involves collecting a sample from the inside of your lungs with the help of a thin, light-weight tube called a bronchoscope.

4. Sputum Test - The doctors will acquire a variation of mucus from your lungs which can either be found in your cough or in a sample from your nose.

5. Blood Test - A small sample of your blood will be collected and tested.

When to go for these tests



If you have started to show early symptoms of Covid-19 and had recently travelled to one of the infected countries or came in close contact with a person who had gone any of those areas, you should head to one of the certified centres for a check-up.

The common signs of coronavirus include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia and acute respiratory syndrome.

Having spread to 75 countries, Covid-19 has taken the lives of over 3,000 till yet.