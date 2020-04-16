The Coronavirus lockdown has left many Indians in other countries in a state of limbo and uncertainty. Many have come together to ask the Indian government to help sort the situation.

Soundarya Sharma is stuck in LA has approached the Indian Embassy and MEA to help organise an evacuation for Indian students stuck in the country. This has come in light of the worsening situation of the pandemic in the world.

Soundarya Sharma writes to the Indian Embassy and MEA

The current situation in the world is full of confusion and uncertainty. This has been the state ever since Coronavirus spread outside China and began to affect the rest of the world. The virus has forced nations to go under lockdown. The government has been focussing on evacuating Indians from abroad. However, since the lockdown was announced it's been harder for governments to evacuate citizens. In such times, evacuation is also a risky process.

Indians abroad, primarily the students in the UK and the USA have been sending out appeals for help and evacuations as the situation is dire in these two countries. The fear and the uncertainty also begs the question, when will they get home? Since there is no actual idea of when the situation will come under strong control.

The Ranchi Diaries actress, Soundarya Sharma finds herself one among this unlucky group. The actress had gone to LA, California to attend an acting course at the reputed Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute before the lockdown began. The outbreak of the Coronavirus couldn't have been preempted. Now, as all travel stands cancelled and no commercial flights are operating between countries, the actress is unable to return to India.

'These are challenging times for everyone'

Speaking to the PTI the Bollywood actress said, "These are challenging times for everyone, but my heart goes to hundreds of students including other, fellow Indians who are stuck here, without proper accommodation and resources. I have been writing to the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs for evacuation assistance however there has been no positive response nor any assistance to Indians who have been unable to meet their ends here."

The actress requested the Indian Embassy and Ministry of External Affairs to arrange for the evacuation at the earliest. There are over 400 Indian students apart from her who are stuck as well, according to her. Hopefully, the situation will come under better control enabling Indians abroad to return home safe.