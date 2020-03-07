Mobile phones have evolved into so much more than just a device used for calling and texting. From banking to gaming and catching up on our favourite shows and movies, smartphones have put everything on our fingertips. As coronavirus scare is going around and people are panicking due to the disease's outbreak, it is good hygiene that can keep the virus at bay.

Coronavirus outbreak has already resulted in a shortage of face mask and sanitizer supply in most countries. In India, pharmacies are running low on the supply of the personal preventive equipment, but there's no reason to panic as viable alternatives like washing hands regularly and maintaining personal hygiene can go a long way in staying protected from the deadly virus.

Since our phones tend to carry bacteria, which we often ignore, it is important to clean the smartphones once in a while. But with the widespread of coronavirus, sanitizing your phones now is an important task at hand. It is the weekend and there's no better time to spare a few minutes to cleanse your phone off all the harmful germs.

Understanding your phone before sanitising

Coronavirus might be the reason why you would want to clean your phone, but some manufacturers have guides explaining the process, which only suggests it should be a more common practice - coronavirus or not. Apple and Google have step-by-step guides on how to clean their phones, which should be done with care.

Smartphones come with different levels of water and dust resistance, so the process of cleaning phones is different for different phones. For instance, Apple has a guide on how to clean its iPhones, and there's a different approach for all models, ranging from the original iPhone to the latest iPhone 11 series.

Similarly, Google shows how Pixel users can clean their phones without damaging them. If you know your phone's IP rating, IP53, IP67 or IP68, the task gets a lot easier. For instance, iPhone XS and iPhone 11 series, Samsung Galaxy S7, S8, S9 and S10 series, Galaxy Note 8, Note 19 and Note 10 series along with Galaxy Fold are all rated IP68 to withstand 1.5-meter immersion in water for up to 30 minutes.

IP67-rated phones, such as iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, XR and Pixel 2 can withstand 1-meter immersion for up to 30 minutes. And most of the phones might have an IP53 rating, which is safe with spraying water for cleaning.

How to sanitize your phone?

It's better to be safe than sorry, so if you're unsure of your phone's water-resistance capability, do a web search or treat it as the least water-resistant phone. Depending on your phone's IP rating, you'd need different cleaning materials.



Things you need: Lint-free cloth, mild hand soap, water, and a toothpick.

Unplug any cables and turn off your phone. Remove any accessory, including protective case, earphones, additional lenses, etc. Add a little bit of mild soap to water (not too much) and dip one lint-free cloth in your makeshift cleansing solution. Make sure your squeeze out the excess water so the cloth is damp. Now, gently wipe your phone with the damp cloth and make sure all areas are cleaned properly. Then use a dry lint-free cloth to wipe your phone dry. Then take out the SIM card tray and make sure you get the dirt off the corners using a toothpick. Wipe the tray using the dry cloth and place it back inside.

With these simple steps, your phone is as clean as it can get.

Now, you might think it would be better to use sanitizer or alcohol solution, but we'd advise against it as some phones with Oleophobic coating are sensitive. Even if your phone is IP68-rated, don't dip inside the soap solution and avoid using paper towels to clean your phone.