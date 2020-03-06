Coronavirus outbreak is one of the biggest health challenges faced by people around the world and the governments, health organizations and others are doing everything to contain the virus while a cure is being developed. In India, there's a panic among people after several positive cases were confirmed in different cities. As a result of this, a lot of misinformation is being spread on social media and in WhatsApp groups.

A few days ago, consuming chicken was flagged as a means for getting infected by Covid-19 virus. The poultry alert was circulated via social media and WhatsApp along with some photos and videos as evidence.

Despite it not being true, sales of poultry took a massive hit and the prices of chicken were slashed by almost half in various cities in the southern part of India. The prices of poultry bird have sharply plunged to Rs 10-30 per kg. Poultry breeders have demanded a relief package from the government owing to the heavy losses incurred due to fake news.

Now, there's an alert issued regarding mutton consumption and things could go bad fast if no proper action is taken.

Consuming mutton amid coronavirus scare

International Business Times, India, was tipped off about a WhatsApp forward, which has been making the rounds in various groups. The message warns people against mutton consumption after coronavirus was allegedly found in sheep. Here's the exact message:

"Very Important Message" "Corona Virus" Found in "Sheep" Avoid The "Muttun" Pls Share Msg All Group. 'Save People'."

This message is being circulated with photos of raw mutton meat showing some strange marks.

Fact check

Firstly, the message itself looks shady. There's no proper source to the information, just a photo to back its claim, which makes it hard to validate. The spellings of mutton and coronavirus are both incorrect, which is a basic indicator for it being fake.

Secondly, there is no scientific evidence to show that coronavirus spreads through eating mutton. Not just that, the virus doesn't spread through chicken or seafood as well, FSSAI chief G S G Ayyangar said on Thursday.

Ayyangar, who is also a scientist, said that the argument about coronavirus spreading through chicken, mutton and seafood is bogus. It is safe to say that the forwarded message is fake and it is indeed safe to consume cooked meat.

Important reminder

Since the deadly virus cannot survive in high temperatures, one must ensure that meat is cooked properly before consumption. Avoid undercooked or raw meat. People should not pay heed to rumours and trust information coming from verified sources. Before forwarding any such message containing unverified information, take a moment to think. If you are unsure of forwarding a message, it is best to avoid it.