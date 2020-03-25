As the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus keep on increasing, the need for self-isolation and social distancing reaches its height. The health officials and governments around the world are urging people to practice social distancing yet, quite unfortunate, half the proportion keeps ignoring it.

The bizarre 'Coronavirus party'

One such bizarre incident is reported in Kentucky, a state in the United States of America recently. Kentucky's overall confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 163 Tuesday with at least one case stemming from a "coronavirus party" conducted by the Kentucky youths.

Gov. Andy Beshear admonished the practice and calling for an immediate end to such gatherings. He announced the case at a press conference on Tuesday, 24 March.

'I guess thinking they were invincible, flaunting the mass gathering prohibition,' said the Kentucky Governor at the press conference of the patient who tested positive after the so-called coronavirus party. 'This is one that makes me mad... and it should make you mad.'

Governer admonishes the act

'This is something that no one should be doing across the commonwealth,' Beshear said as he revealed that the state's total number of cases had jumped to 163, including the person who attended the banned party.

Early in the outbreak, crowds of spring breakers ignored dire warnings to gather in droves on Florida's beaches.

While in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has excoriated residents for gathering in large groups in the parks of New York City, ignoring the guidelines on social distancing.

For now, New York City's parks remain open for those seeking solo exercise. But as the number of COVID-19 cases soar, Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned that police will be on patrol and ordering any groups to disperse.

Across Kentucky, nearly four people have died due to the viral infection. "We will all owe each other a duty to protect each other," added Beshear.

Here is the video of the Governor addressing the press: