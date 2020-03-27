In a shocking incident, an IAS officer in Kerala who was in quarantine after showing symptoms of Covid-19 infection broke the lockdown and headed to Kanpur. It should be noted that the IAS officer was in isolation after he returned from Singapore last week.

When bureaucrats break the law

On Thursday, March 26, a senior Kerala government spokesperson confirmed this incident and revealed that the IAS officer who broke the lockdown is Kollam Sub Collector Anupam Mishra. The spokesperson added that the move from Mishra is literally a serious lapse from the part of an IAS officer who is responsible to show noble gestures at the time of this chaos.

Kollam district administration has now decided to put Mishra's driver, personal security guard, and personal secretary after his disappearance. The spokesperson also added that strict legal and departmental actions will be taken against the IAS officer who broke the law when the entire country is in lockdown.

Latest coronavirus statistics in Kerala

On March 26 alone, 19 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kerala which makes the total number of cases 138 in the state. Even in the midst of a countrywide lockdown, people are coming out of their houses in several parts of Kerala, and police in the state are having a tough time controlling them.

Loknath Behra, Director General of Police, on Thursday revealed that strict legal actions will be taken against violators, and he made it clear that vehicle registrations will be canceled if people come out of their home in cars or bikes without any solid reasons.

As per the latest updates, more than 1,00,000 people are currently in observation in Kerala, and this count is expected to go high considering the number of non-residential Indians in the state. In the meantime, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has welcomed the relief package announced by the central government yesterday.