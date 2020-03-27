Celebrities all around the world are finding out unique and innovative ways to beat the quarantine and lockdown stress. Italy, Spain, US or Germany; singers, musicians, dancers are keeping the people of their nation entertained with their talent. And our Indian celebrities are not far behind.

While celebrity nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, has listed out a diet-plan to lose weight in these 21 days, Shilpa Shetty has also revealed her yoga and diet plan for people to lead a happy and healthy life during this period. Comedian Vir Das has also decided to release a new humour show on his YouTube channel to cope up with the stress.

And the latest one to join the list is Sophie Choudry. To make the best use of her time at home in a productive way, actress, singer and former VJ Sophie Choudry has started a digital series called 'Quaranshine'! Focussing on how she is looking at this phase in more of a positive light and taking each day as it comes, Sophie's 'Quaranshine' series aims at motivating people to not get bogged by this phase.

Also joining her in the first episode of the show is good friend Rakul Preet, who is also seen discussing with Sophie about how this phase can be taken in a positive way. With the first episode already being quite motivational in such times, we can't wait to watch more episode of 'Quaranshine' to help us all get through this phase of home quarantine!

Maintaing a positive outlook during tough times

Talking about how she is maintaining a positive outlook during this period, Sophie told DNA, "A lot of my gigs have been cancelled at the moment. Starting with two in Thailand in February, then gigs in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi in March and a five-city tour as well which has been pushed for now. So I am staying home as much as possible. We have sanitisers in our cars and have placed them all over our building and our apartment as well. We are all washing our hands more frequently than usual and any of my staff that lives far and comes by train has been asked to stay home this week with full pay of course."

Sophie was also in news recently for launching her fitness talk show. Choudry used to interview celebs on their workout and diet regime, while working out and enjoying healthy snacks.