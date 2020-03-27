With the announcement of the 21-day lockdown by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation was quick to switch on the panic button despite multiple reassurances from the central and state government, perpetually telling them that basic essentials will be available. To change the atmosphere amid such tense times, comedian Vir Das decided to walk us through what the next phase of our quarantine would look like with a pinch of his humour.

Focusing on the bright side of being at home, Das in his new series discusses everything from balconies to our warped political allegiances and how irrelevant it has become currently. He also talks about the darkest thoughts going on inside our minds and manages to make everything appear comical, a light-hearted situation which we require right now.

When and how to watch?

The show comes a day after he asked on Twitter if some comedy is ill-timed right now. After receiving an overwhelming response on social media from fans and followers, he decided to go forward with the release of the video. The brand new show releases on Vir Das official YouTube channel and on Vir's IGTV. To begin with, the topic of the first episode of the show is "What if Coronavirus gets worse and worse" due to the current situation across the globe. After every 10 days, Vir will be releasing new episodes on his social media platforms.

Vir Das on his new show

During an interaction over text message, Vir Das told International Business Times, "Staying at home for the last few days has been testing for everyone. This is my way of adding some laughs into their lives. Laughter opens up people to hope and that's what we need in this phase. I have taken everything I have been hearing lately - from nanis and dadis claiming that Coronavirus is a result of ya not following their nuskas to people telling us how we are quarantining comfortably when many in the country can't. It's our attempt to put some perspective in people on how much better we have it, and in a funny fashion tell them to practice social distancing, stay home, be safe. As for the emotional distress, let's laugh a little - shall we?".