Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken a vow to entertain her fans every day with new posts. From indulging into sweet temptations to spending quality times with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and little munchkin Taimur, Bebo has been keeping her fans posted. We are living in hard times where almost the whole world is affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Bollywood stars have also quarantined themselves and have been spending time with their dear and near ones.

Celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to name few have been sharing their workout at home videos.

Now Bebo has also shared a sexy picture of herself while sweating it out at home. But it doesn't end here. She has also shared a witty workout question for all the fans which will leave them in splits. Kareena has shared a picture through her Instagram story and wrote, "Does Refusing To Run On Treadmill Count As Resistance Training?" Bebo shows off her perfect body as she dons black bralette and tights. Well, we think that's a thought which must have crossed through the minds of every person who goes to the gym.

Can you answer this question?

Yesterday, Kareena shared she also uploaded a hilarious post on social distancing with her childhood picture. The caption read, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing'. Many B-Town celebrities have showered love over the picture. Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Irfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Bebo will be next working with Dharma Productions mega-starter project, Takht. This film will also star Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Whole B-Town is on lockdown as many cases of Coronavirus have been registered in India. COVID-19 is a new pandemic that can affect your lungs and airways. It is caused by a virus called coronavirus. Everyone should do what they can to stop coronavirus from spreading. Social distancing and sanitising are must during these days. One should avoid stepping out as much as possible.