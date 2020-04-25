The total number of coronavirus cases in India according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry is 24,506 on Saturday, April 25, including foreign nationals, with 18,668 active cases, while the death toll has increased to 775.

The Ministry of Health in its daily update stated that of the 775 deaths, the highest -- 301 -- was reported from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with 127 fatalities.

"A total of 5,062 patients have been cured and discharged," the Ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 6,817, followed by Gujarat at 2,815 cases, Delhi at 2,514 cases and Rajasthan at 2,034 cases, according to the data.

Meanwhile...Non-essential goods shops to reopen

Shops selling non-essential goods can resume operations, the Union Home Ministry said recently. However, shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain shut.

The order said that local shops and small businesses in residential complexes can reopen. However, the shop keepers can only operate with 50 per cent strength while keeping in mind the social distancing norms along with use of masks.

(With agency inputs)