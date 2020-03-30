Raveena Tandon officially has the cutest pet in Bollywood, and she's using her to spread awareness among people, as there are growing fears about the spread of Coronavirus from animals. However, on Monday, Raveena took to Twitter and shared a video with her pet cat called 'Puma'.

If you've never heard a cat talk, then you better check out Raveena's pet who actually talks! Yes, the cat actually said 'NO' to the Bollywood actress in the video that she shared. Raveena can be heard talking to her pet, and she actually replied with a no when asked if the cat enjoyed her bath.

Raveena Tandon's cat can talk!

The 'K.G.F Chapter 2' actress shared an incredibly cute video, as she wipes down her pet 'Puma the cat' after a bath. Raveena also informed in the clip, that the moment was 'legendary' as her cat hates bathing, and she further revealed that it took her half an hour to catch the pet first.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Raveena Tandon captioned: "Ever heard a cat say nooo! #pumathecat say no to a bath, agrees to stay home."

In the video, the 45-year-old actress can be seen wiping down 'Puma' and when Raveena talks to her cat about the bath, she actually says 'No'. Watch this clip yourself:

Ever heard a Cat say no? #pumathecat hates her bath,but agreed to completely stay indoors during the lockdown.ask her if she likes her bath and a loud Naaaooooo comes across? #StayHomeStaySafe @dodo #stayhomeactivities Instagram - @livinitupwithlucifer pic.twitter.com/QpAWKa70PU — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 30, 2020

Raveena Tandon shares a positive message about pets amid Coronavirus crisis

Just like the rest of us, Raveena is also self-isolating herself amid the Coronavirus crisis, but she had a positive message for her fans. "Stay at home, stay safe and enjoy doing what you have always wanted to do but never found the time from meeting deadlines," said the Mast Mast Girl.

The actress also tried to spread the word that Coronavirus does not spread from animals, as there were many reports earlier that suggested people were abandoning their pets in the time of crisis. However, there has been no such evidence to prove that animals cause the disease further.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was shooting for KGF Chapter 2, before the lockdown was imposed, and now the movie's schedule has been pushed back. The sequel of KGF was initially supposed to release in October, although the movie's release could now be postponed because of Coronavirus.