An Indian national has been diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus in the UAE, bringing the total number of confirmed infection cases to eight, the country's health ministry stated.

The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 1,016 while the confirmed cases of infection have soared to 42,638, Chinese health officials said on Tuesday.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said on Monday that the Indian national was infected after he interacted with a recently diagnosed person. Taking to Twitter, it said: "The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today the eighth confirmed case of new coronavirus in the UAE, which is an Indian national who had interacted with a recently diagnosed person."

On Sunday, the ministry said that the two new patients, a Chinese national and a Filipino, had been diagnosed with the disease and were receiving medical care as per the highest health standards available in the country.

It said that all health facilities will continue to report any new cases suspected to have coronavirus.

Coronavirus kills 1,016 in China

With 108 new coronavirus deaths on February 10, the death toll in China touched 1,016, as the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned that the spread of cases outside of China could be "the spark that becomes a bigger fire" and said the human race must not let the epidemic get out of control.

The epicentre out the outbreak -- Hubei province reported over 100 deaths on Monday - the most in any single day - after 91 deaths on Sunday. But the 2,097 new cases was down from the previous day, when there were 2,618.

It is not the first time new cases have fallen. Hubei reported 2,841 cases on February 7 and 2,147 the next day.

There are now more than 42,000 confirmed cases in China as well as 319 cases in 24 other countries, including one death, according to WHO and Chinese health officials.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship with 3,700 passengers and crew on board remained quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama, with 65 more cases detected, taking the number of confirmed cases from the Carnival Corp-owned (CCL.N) vessel to 135.

More incidents

Last week, a family of four who arrived from Wuhan for a holiday in Dubai were diagnosed with coronavirus. A fifth patient, who also arrived from the Chinese city, was confirmed to have been infected with the virus, but is reportedly in a stable condition.

China and countries around the world are scrambling to contain the spread of coronavirus which first surfaced in Wuhan city in the Central Hubei province of China. Apart from China, two deaths have occurred in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Besides Germany, Britain and Italy, other European nations with cases of the virus include France, Russia, Belgium, Sweden, Finland and Spain.