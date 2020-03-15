The scare of Coronavirus has lock downed the daily routine of everyone. With the government deciding to shut the malls and theatres as precautionary measures to abstain further contact of people falling prey to the dreaded virus. The only thing people are left with is watching Tv.

But with the recent increase in the number of cases reported of coronavirus in various states. The notable bodies of IMPPA, FWICE, IFTDA, IFTPC, and WIFPA has decided to cancel all shoots of TV serials, films, and digital shows owing to the COVID-19 pandemic from Thursday, March 19 till 31.

Official statement by the Indian Motion Picture Producer's association

From Thursday, March 19, 2020, all shoots of TV serials, films, and digital shows will be shut owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shootings will remain shut till March 31, 2020. This decision was taken in a joint meeting between IMPPA, FWICE, IFTDA, IFTPC, and WIFPA held on Sunday, March 15, 2020. The decision was taken in compliance with the initiatives taken by central as well as state governments.

Present for the meeting on behalf of their respective associations were Ashoke Pandit (filmmaker, President IFTDA), JD Majethia (TV producer and Vice-President, IFTPC), TP Agarwal (President, IMPPA), Ashok Dubey (General Secretary, FWICE), Sangram Shirke (President, WIFPA), producers Tinu Verma, Pradip Singh as well as other executives of the guilds.

All the producers have been granted three days to ask their units shooting anywhere in India or the world to come back. JD Majethia said, "In the interest of the country, society and film workers, all the associations on Indian film industry have taken the decision to shut shootings of films, TV serials and web shows across India from March 19 to 31, 2020".

IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit said, "Coronavirus pandemic has spread across the world and we have taken the decision to shut all shoots after a long meeting with all associations. All the associations and industries across India – North, South or any other regional – are with us in this decision".

Pandit further added, "We have given a three-day period for all producers so that they can ask their units working anywhere in India or outside the country to come back. It will also give some time for broadcasters to think about their programming during the shoot shut down. The film industry is extremely serious about combating COVID-19. During the shutdown, cleaning and sanitation will be implemented at the sets."

General Secretary of FWICE, Ashok Dubey said, "I represent 25 lakh workers and technicians who work on daily wages. But there's nothing more important than life. We agree with the decision taken by the producers' body and we will be in compliance with the decision taken on 31st March too. We had brought out a circulation on 5th March itself regarding the cleanliness and sanitation at the shooting locations. We have been visiting the sets to see whether these things have been implemented or not."

After the federation decided to shut the shooting of TV and films. Directors Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwani and Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter raising their concern over the health of the production crew.

Me too — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 15, 2020

I’m in. Daily wage workers are going to have a really hard time, especially if this carries on beyond the end of the month. Let me know. — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) March 15, 2020

See a large fund and it’s management is going to be very complex. Here is what I recommend. Let’s communicate to our daily wage workers through respective HoDs from our previous films to reach out to us if they are in need. https://t.co/yJTiIPWLIq — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 15, 2020

Recently the team of Netflix also decided to stall the shoot of their ongoing shows concerning the health of the cast and crew.

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 14, 2020

Yash Raj Films' upcoming movie starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar is also pushed until further notice.

