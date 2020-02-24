As the Coronavirus continues to take lives around the world, mainly in China, the threat of the new disease has become startlingly real. Many have expressed their grief and solidarity with Chines citizens who are struggling to beat the virus. So far the disease has claimed the lives of over two thousand people.

During this difficult time, Aamir Khan posted a video expressing his concerns over the situation in China. He is one Bollywood star who has an enormous fanbase in China. He also happens to be one of the few Bollywood celebrities to stand with the Chinese citizens suffering from the disease.

Aamir Khan's special message to Chinese fans

Aamir Khan put out a video addressing fans in China on the matter of the novel Coronavirus. The video begins with him expressing concern over the issue, "A very warm hello to all my friends in China. Since I read about the outbreak of coronavirus over there, I have been extremely concerned."

He also shared his condolences to those who had lost family or friends to the virus. While discussing the dire situation in China, he said, "I know that these are very difficult times. I am sure the administration is doing all that they can to bring back things to control and back to normal and the best that we can do at this time is to take care, take precautions, and follow the instructions of the administration and help them to help us." He concludes the video by hoping things go back to normal and assuring fans that his thoughts and prayers are with them.

Take a look at the video here:

The Coronavirus death toll continues to rise every day, with new cases being added. The virus was first identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Now, the virus has spread to 25 countries, and China remains the epicentre of the epidemic.

Aamir Khan will now be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Setupathi. The film will be an official adaptation of Forrest Gump.