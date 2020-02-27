An Air India flight carrying 119 Indians and five other foreign nationals who were stranded on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, landed here on Thursday, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Air India flight has just landed in Delhi from Tokyo, carrying 119 Indians and 5 nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru who were quarantined onboard the #DiamondPrincess due to #COVID19. Appreciate the facilitation of Japanese authorities. Thank you @airindiain once again," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days

The evacuees have been been taken to an ITBP quarantine facility where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

The Diamond Princess was quarantined on February 3 in the port of Yokohama after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25 tested positive for the virus.

Out of the total 138 Indian on board, 16 tested positive for coronavirus.