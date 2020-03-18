After a significant rise in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India, the Maharashtra government announced a number of measures to combat the deadly virus. CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that malls, gyms, and public places will be cordoned off until March 31, 2020.

Most of the actors have decided to workout indoors. However, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, who are fitness freaks, care two hoots about the announcement. They were spotted at a gym in Mumbai on Sunday despite the state government's directive to shut down all gyms across the state. Take a look:

Apparently the gym was shut for the entire day and was opened just for Kapoor and his wife at 5:30 PM on Sunday. Kapoor trained in the VIP section with gloves on and Mira did the same in the general workout area. And when they were spotted by the paparazzi, they left through a different exit.

Since then Shahid has been facing backlash from Twitteria and was called out for being 'irresponsible'.

Shahid's actions didn't go unnoticed of course. The BMC has now sealed AntiGravity Club, where Shahid along with his wife Mira worked out during coronavirus outbreak.

Well, with the sudden social distancing and people isolating themselves to stay away from the dreaded virus, it is every individual's duty to be safe. Every step counts. Every decision counts. So Shahid and people like Shahid should stay at home!

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.❤️? — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

Interestingly a few days back Shahid asked the paparazzi to wear a mask, now such contradictory action from him has left fans confused. Shahid's next venture Jersey's shoot has also been canceled due to coronavirus outbreak.