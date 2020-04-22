Donald Trump, the President of the United States had recently called hydroxychloroquine a game-changer in coronavirus treatment, and he even asked Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to lift the export ban of this drug. But now, a new study conducted by US researchers has found that this anti-malarial drug showed no benefits while treating COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus chaos to continue

The new study report has shocked medical experts, and they believe that coronavirus killing spree will continue in the coming days, as hydroxychloroquine is also turned out to be less effective in treating this pandemic.

During the study, scientists analyzed the use of hydroxychloroquine in 368 coronavirus patients. Out of these participants, 97 patients were treated using hydroxychloroquine alone, while 113 were treated with hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin. The remaining 158 were given standard supportive management for coronavirus.

The results of the study perplexed researchers as 28 per cent of the patients who were given hydroxychloroquine plus usual care died. 22 per cent of the people who were given hydroxychloroquine with Azithromycin also died due to coronavirus infection.

" In this study, we found no evidence that the use of hydroxychloroquine, either with or without azithromycin reduced the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. An association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone. These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs," wrote the researchers in the study report.

Coronavirus mutated to 30 different strains

Adding up the heat to this already existing chaos, a recent study conducted by Chinese researchers had found that coronavirus had already mutated to 30 different strains. The new finding has made many believe that healthcare experts all across the world have actually underestimated COVID-19.

As various strains of coronavirus have affected people in different parts of the world, there could be difficulties in finding an effective overall cure for this deadly pandemic.