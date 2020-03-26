Ever since the news of coronavirus broke out the nation is under lockdown and so is our daily dose of entertainment on television. The shooting for TV shows, films, advertisements, web shows had stopped March 19 onwards. With no bank of daily shows left, ardent TV buffs are missing out on a lot of content.

With so many web shows to watch and keep us occupied there are some loyal TV fans who like to sit and watch TV. For them, content czarina Ekta Kapoor made a special announcement of the shows that are going to replace her ongoing shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.

Instead of re-runs of the old episodes, Ekta will release Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor's famous web show Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat on Zee TV.

Confirming the same Ekta shared on her Instagram, "V tough times but we will get through together. Since we cannot make any more eps of #kumkumbhagya #kundalibhagya we have extended our family shows to @zeetv so 9 pm to 10 pm instead of karan preeta or abhi Pragya u will see tipsy n karan! we can't do anything to help our viewers but entertain them during these tough stressed times so this gem from our library for u all! Ur fav couple #sakshitanwar n @iamramkapoor r back from tonight 9-10 pm in#karletubhimohabat on tv! Enjoy n stay home n stay safe."

Apart from Ram Kapoor's show, Ekta Kapoor has also decided to air the Alt Balaji's show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain on Zee Tv. Starring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdeep Kohli as protagonists in the show.

One of the most popular and romantic shows of Alt Balaji Baarish starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi will air on Zee Tv from tonight.

Very tough times but we will get through this together.

Ekta confirmed the news on her Twitter handle which read as, " For all those of you asking for #Baarishon TV. From tonight at 10 pm watch this sweet love story on Zee Tv every day! We are bringing the rains with this simple drama! Hoping the weather of doom changes! Stay home stay safe."

The final rundown of shows as follows:

Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat will air at 9 pm Zee TV

Baarish will air at 10 pm Zee Tv

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain will air at 10.30 pm Zee TV

Sit back and enjoy with your family as for the first time these web series will be airing on national television from tonight.

Meanwhile, the Colors channel is already re-running the episodes of Bigg Boss 13.

Which one are you planning to watch?