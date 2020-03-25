Amid coronavirus outbreak, celebs have been sharing the importance of staying at home with fans on social media and have also been uploading pictures and videos of them during self-isolation. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has also been keeping her fans updated on how she has been spending her days at home.

Divyanka, who made her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, is utilising the time to improve her culinary skills.

The actress took to social media to give us a sneak peek into how she has been spending this time cooking delicious meals like Kashmiri pulao and paneer tikka. In one of the pictures, she wrote: "Homemade #PaneerTikka anyone? Pati loved it...and why won't he...he has to be home next 21 days!"

Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya are spending time together during the quarantine. Speaking about how they are spending time together, Vivek told a portal: 'We are enjoying every moment together, cooking, watching films. Along with this, we do workouts together, have been spending a lot of time together. We further say that with friends and families we are talking through video calls or on the phone. We have done absolutely social distancing. Along with this, some of our friends and family members are also abroad, we are also taking news of them through video call."

Divyanka enjoys a massive fanbase, all thanks to her recognition with popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she played the lead role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla. Besides the unique storyline, the leads - Divyanka and Karan Patel (Raman) lovingly called IshRa - and their jodi became viewers' favourite.

Such is the craze for Divyanka that she is the only television actress with highest number of followers (11.3 million) on Instagram. According to a report, she is also one of the highest paid actresses of television industry and apparently charges a massive amount of Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 85,000 per episode.

Take a look at Divyanka's culinary skills: