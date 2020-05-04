Fitness and well-being start-up, Cure.fit has sacked more than 800 employees across Indian amidst lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The home-grown start-up has also permanently closed a number of fitness centres to slash the operating cost. Services like Gyms, spas and wellness centre have been badly affected due to nationwide lockdown that entered its third phase from today.

As per news agency Reuters, the Bengaluru headquartered company shut down its fitness centres at the beginning of lockdown but as the situation further goes south, it has not decided to reopen several of its centres in smaller cities.

Cure.fit to close many fitness centres

Cure.fit is founded by two former Flipkart executives, Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori in 2016. The start-up has attracted investors including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings. Soon after its launch, it has attracted huge support helped by its state-of-the-art group fitness sessions and celebrity endorsements. Within four years of its establishment, it opened more than 130 locations across India. The operations were expanded to Dubai in June 2019. As per the sources in its HR department, more than 5000 people are working for Cure.fit including those in cure.fit and eat.fit units offering medical services and healthy eating options. Notably, the layoffs have been done across the business.

Surjit Singh, a 27-year-old boxer from West Bengal's Kolkata who was working at one of the centres in Bengaluru said, "I cannot face my family, how will I survive when it is not clear when this lockdown situation will end or when people will start to hire again? The trainer had joined the company 11 months ago. One of the other employees said that the star-up is planning to go all virtual, planning to conduct the classes online. Cure.fit app has already been providing virtual personal training sessions.

With the objective of running the business even in the times of lockdown, Cure.fit also launched a grocery delivery service in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai last month. The employees were brazenly asked to resign. One of the employees said, "We were asked to resign on Friday and all official accounts were blocked in a couple of hours. We can't reach out to our managers for any clarification, they dropped it on us out of nowhere and disappeared."