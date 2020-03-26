In a bizarre incident, a woman bit a policeman when her car was stopped for flouting the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. The entire incident has been captured in a video that has now gone viral.

The incident occurred in the Salt Lake area of West Bengal on March 25th. The police were on duty to restrict the non-essential movement of people and vehicles in the city in the wake of 21-days lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

At 12:30 pm, the woman's cab was stopped by the Bidhannagar City Police at PNB More. There were three people inside the car including the driver.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1242768875676004352

When the police officer questioned why they were travelling in spite of total lockdown, they replied that the woman is unwell and they are going to get medicines. However, when asked to produce a prescription, they failed to do so.

Not satisfied with their reply, police made further inquires about the purpose of their travel. This made the woman angry and she jumped out of the cab and rushed towards the policeman and bit him, according to an officer who told this to PTI.

"We never spoke to the woman but she came out of the vehicle and attacked one of our officers, he said. All three have been arrested by the police.

PM announced 21-days lockdown:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-days of lockdown on Tuesday in view of rising numbers of coronavirus cases in India. As of on Wednesday, over 606 of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported, including 10 deaths, in the country.

All the non-essential services including trains and flights have been suspended to restrict the movement of people and thus to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, essential services like grocery, dairy, banking, and medical services will remain available during the lockdown period.