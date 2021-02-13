Reversing the trend, 405 recoveries outnumbered 280 new Covid cases in Karnataka in a day while 7 patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

"With 405 patients discharged during the day, recoveries increased to 9,26,234, while 380 new cases on Thursday rose the state's Covid tally to 9,44,437, including 5,925 active cases," said the bulletin.

Of the 7 deaths due to the virus, 6 were in Bengaluru and one in Dharwad, taking the state's toll to 12,259 since the pandemic broke in mid-March 2020.

A positive trend in K'taka

In Bengaluru, 194 fresh cases were registered on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 4,01,517, including 3,926 active cases, while 3,93,166 recovered, with 181 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 137 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 66 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 13 in Kalaburagi, with the rest spread in the remaining 29 districts across the southern state.

Out of 68,993 tests conducted during the day across the state, 3,573 were through rapid antigen detection and 65,420 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 0.55 per cent and case fatality rate 2.10 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 4,08,424 healthcare workers have been vaccinated till Friday out of 8,20,791 registered beneficiaries, achieving 50 per cent of the target so far.

Similarly, 81,430 frontline workers took the shot, out of 2,86,562 registered beneficiaries, achieving 28 per cent of the target till date./Eom/235 words.

(With inputs from IANS)