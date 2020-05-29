An officer posted at the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic. His family members, including his wife and children, have tested positive for Covid-19.

"A Director in Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been found corona positive. His wife and children have also been infected with the virus," said a source privy to the development.

This is the first case in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat but second in Parliament, which involved a staff after a senior housekeeper had contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, in April, making it the first case among the 3,000-odd staff working in the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Entire first floor sealed for sanitization

The official attended the office till May 28. His office, at the first floor in Parliament House Annexe Building, has been sealed by the Parliament Security Service for sanitization.

"The Parliament Security Service is presently undertaking the work of sanitization of the entire area at the first floor of the Parliament House Annexe Building including washrooms, corridors, passage from VIP Gate and Staff gate up to his room and lifts," the source said.

He also said that the contact tracing exercise is underway and all individuals, who might have come in his contact including his personal staff, have been asked to monitor their health closely.

(With agency inputs)