The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 114, according to the health ministry. Covid-19, which has globally infected over 1.5 lakh people. A state-wise data, compiled Monday on the ministry's website showed that Maharashtra continues to top the chart with the most number of cases — 38, as per health officials in the western state, followed by Kerala.

Kerala showed an additional patient and reported a total of 23 positive cases. Three persons who had earlier tested positive have recovered. Besides, Uttarakhand and Odisha reported their first-ever case in the data.

There were at least 13 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh of which 12 are Indians and one is a foreign national. The Health Ministry said four patients in Uttar Pradesh were cured and discharged from the hospital.

In Rajasthan, four persons — two Indians and two foreigners — continue to suffer from the Covid-19 infection while three persons have been discharged from the hospital after they recovered.

There is at least one confirmed case each of the disease in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Haryana reported no new case except the previous 14 foreign nationals currently having the infection. In the national capital, there are seven cases of which two have recovered and one, a woman, has died.

The Union Territory of Ladakh has reported one more case, taking the total number of infected cases to four. Jammu and Kashmir has reported one case, with no recovery in both the UTs. All the patients are Indian nationals. Karnataka has confirmed six cases so far of which one individual has died.

There are a total of 97 Indians and 17 foreign nationals who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A total of 13 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while two persons lost their lives. Besides, the ministry said that at least 12,76,046 passengers were screened at various airports across the country.

