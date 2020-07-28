Pixabay

As India continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Alphabet Inc's Google said that it would allow employees globally, including India, who do not need to be in the office, to work from home until the end of June 2021.

On Monday (July 27), the tech giant had said in May it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June this year, but most Google employees would likely work from home until the end of this year.

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made the decision himself last week after debate among an internal group of top executives that he chairs.

Several other companies have also allowed most of their employees to work from home until the end of 2020 in a bid to safeguard them against the COVID-19 pandemic, with Twitter Inc proposing remote work for some of its employees indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 has infected 16,652,434 people globally and killed 656,678.

(With Reuters inputs)