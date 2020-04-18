For the first time the Indian Navy is fearing coronavirus cases in its fleet, at least 21 serving personnel of the Indian Navy on Saturday, April 18 have been tested positive for Covid-19 at INS Angre accommodation in Mumbai. Most of the cases are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on April 7.

Currently, the Covid-19 positive sailors have been admitted to the naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai's Colaba and are kept under quarantine. The Navy is yet to issue an official statement on the matter. There are no cases of infection onboard ships and submarines.

INS Angre is a shore-based logistic and support establishment for the Western Naval Command. It works as a base depot for ships and units based in Mumbai.

Covid-19 positive Navy personnel reside in the same block at INS Angre

The group of Navy personnel who have tested positive reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre. All of their primary contacts have been tested for Covid-19.

Every personnel living in the block was immediately put under quarantine - containment zone and INS Angre too is under lockdown. The Indian Navy has said all actions as per established Covid-19 protocol are being taken.

First cases of coronavirus in Indian Navy fleet

This is the first case of coronavirus being reported in the Navy. The Army has eight cases so far. Army Chief General M.M Naravane confirmed, "We have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian Army. Of the eight, two are doctors and one nursing assistant. Four are responding well to the treatment,"

The services have sealed of cantonments, naval bases and air force stations to control the spread of the virus. All social gatherings, travel, leaves and conferences have been cancelled.