A couple who has reportedly returned from abroad and resides at the Jayanagar locality in Bengaluru has struck panic among the Jayanagar residents today. The couple was reportedly asked to stay indoors as they were tested for COVID-19 and the results are awaited but the duo was reported to be roaming about freely in the vicinity creating panic and anger among Jayanagar residents.

Not naming anyone in particular as the test results are awaited; the middle-aged couple was spotted at the 8th block in Jayanagar yesterday.

This is not a confirmed case yet. Waiting for results. BUT Disinfection has been done in the area already & a fever survey in the surroundings has started with the StJohns & BBMP health team. Anyone who has any symptoms kindly contact asap. Plz DO NOT panic.Thank you



Their picture was doing rounds of the social media as angry citizens made a video of their house being disinfected and an ambulance that had arrived in their locality asking people about the couple's travel history and other related questions.

We contacted Dr Prakash, Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer, asking about the authenticity of the photo and couple's COVID-19 tests; he, however, stated that he wasn't aware and that if anything comes up, the Govt will post it in the media bulletin this evening.

Couple should face criminal case if tested positive

While replying to a tweet made by a user from Bengaluru about the same couple, Sowmya Reddy, MLA, Jayanagar area, stated that, "This is not a confirmed case yet. Waiting for results. BUT Disinfection has been done in the area already & a fever survey in the surroundings has started with the StJohns & BBMP health team. Anyone who has any symptoms kindly contact asap. Plz DO NOT panic. Thank you."

She has urged people not to panic as proper steps are in place. People further demanded that if the couple tests positive then they should face a criminal case.

It should be noted that coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed thousands of lives all over the world with new cases reported from India every single day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered a 21-day lockdown to tackle the pandemic that started from Tuesday midnight with only essential services working.