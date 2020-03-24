Up until the virus emerged as a widescale issue, we had only seen celebrities on social media through glamour shots and film posters as well as promotions. In actuality, we saw very little of them.
Now, with the pandemic creating major concerns for the film industry and requiring huge lifestyle changes, we're seeing a different side to celebrities. When you take off the gloss, you're left with humans just like us trying to pass time and make the most of a situation.
Coronavirus forcing everyone to check their privilege
It's not just celebrities though, even we are faced with some realities we have never had to look at before. These include not having maids to do chores for us. Not having the liberty of going wherever, whenever. Having to think about how to best utilise resources when everything's uncertain. Also, entertaining ourselves.
Celebrities too have sent home their staff, don't have the comfort of working out in a gym, are not able to step out or travel as often. Even they are having to take similar precautions just like us and are finding the boredom excruciating. What's also interesting is that what they're doing under lockdown, such as chores, is extremely impressive but for many of us that's something we do on a daily basis. When they do it, it still seems more impressive and impactful. That's privilege for you.
Well, when it comes to chores, all actors have been forced to do their own chores. Kartik Aaryan also posted videos on the same and so did Katrina Kaif of washing dishes and sweeping.
View this post on Instagram
Spending time with Viaan usually entails a baking/cooking session once a week. He loves to experiment and whip up healthy, easy-to-make recipes in his free time. We use this heart-shaped mould to show it’s made with love... This time around, we baked the gluten free “chocolate heart cake” with coconut sugar, celebrating this time together ?? Bake the quarantine blues away. Every day well spent ??❤️? Since I have more time on hand, I found these pics from the past to show how time flies, but something’s don’t change. Take time out to show gratitude for the time we ‘have’ on hand , and let’s spend it with our kids with happiness in our hearts... K sera sera... whatever will be... Will be... . . . . . . #EveryDayIsSonDay #bakers #motherandson #famjam #qualitytime #SwasthRahoMastRaho #staysafe
For many celebrities working out in the times of Coronavirus has been a major concern, now that gyms are closed. For many of us, that's daily life, gyms are after all a luxury.
View this post on Instagram
#WorkoutFromHome #Part2 Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe ? ♦️ #Warmup 1.Squat with feet hip width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps 2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps 3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps 4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps ♦️ #Workout: 1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps 2.In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps 3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps 4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps 5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps 6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps @reebokindia #CommittedToFitness ? by @isakaif ?
Seeing celebrities find ways to entertain themselves, through art or books, writing or music reminds us of our everyday lives. Perhaps, busy lives take away from this.
Celebrities are having to find new ways to socialise, in group video calls. Haven't we all been there and done that?
Well, there's nothing like a virus to create change.