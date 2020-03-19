Comedian Trevor Noah was supposed to perform in different cities of India in April this year, However, his maiden India tour has been postponed in view of the global coronavirus outbreak, that has left thousands dead and lakhs of people infected.

For the unversed, Trevor was supposed to bring his "Loud & Clear Tour" to India in association with BookMyShow, who was aiding his first-ever performance in the country. In New Delhi, the show was set to be held at the Indira Gandhi Arena on April 11 while in Mumbai, he was slated to perform at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on April 9.

Loud & Clear tour However, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement on behalf of the artist about the postponement of the tour was released and it stated, "Due to the recent travel advisories and health concerns on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Trevor Noah's 'Loud & Clear' show in India will be postponed to a later date."

It further read as, "Our highest priority remains the safety of our customers, partners and everyone who has been working on the shows. We are actively working on rescheduled dates for the show and will announce more information at the earliest through BookMyShow's official customer channels.

All customers who have purchased tickets will get a full refund within 7-10 working days. We regret the inconvenience caused due to the unfortunate circumstances and look forward to bringing Trevor Noah for his India debut soon."

The Emmy Award-winning host is known for his comments on politics and current events. "The Daily Show" host has written, produced, and starred in eight comedy specials, including "Son of Patricia" on Netflix.