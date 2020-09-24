With 6,997 new cases across the state, Karnataka's Covid-19 tally touched 5,40,847 on Wednesday while active cases rose to 94,652.

"With 5,460 discharged during the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries rose to 4,37,910 so far across the state, while 8,266 succumbed to the virus, including 38 in the last 24 hours," said the state health bulletin here.

Bengaluru registered 3,547 fresh cases, taking its tally to 2,04,275 till date, including 39,971 active cases, while 3,536 were discharged in the last 24 hours and 4,37,910 since March 8 when the pandemic broke in the state.

With 23 deaths due to the infection during the day, the toll rose to 2,738 so far.

"Of the 816 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), 259 are in Bengaluru Urban district, followed by Dharwad 93, Ballari 74, Hassan 62 and Kalaburagi 39," said the bulletin.

Among the districts, Mysuru reported 341 new cases, Hassan 315, Chikkamagaluru 252, Mandya 203, Shivamogga 187 and Dakshina Kannada 186.

Of the discharges in districts, 480 were from Hassan, followed by Shivamogga 274, Bengaluru Rural 221, Yadgir 189, Chitradurga 181 and Chikkamagaluru 162.

(With inputs from IANS)