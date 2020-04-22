Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, Chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), presided over the 38th Board Meeting held here today at the Raj Bhavan.

The Chairman observed that there are 77 Red zones identified in the Kashmir valley from where the Yatra routes pass. Due to this Pandemic, the establishment of Langars, Medical facility, Camp establishment, Material mobilization, Snow clearance etc. are not possible. He further emphasized that though the Government of India extended the nationwide lock down till 3rd May, it is highly unpredictable to know which direction will it take beyond. The safety of the Yatris is our prime importance, he maintained.

The Board decided unanimously that in view of the pandemic situation prevailing in the world it would not be prudent to organize the Yatra, 2020. It was also decided by the Board that the Pratham Pooja and Sampann Pooja will be done with traditional fervour. It was also decided that Board would explore the possibility of telecasting the Pooja and darshan of Shivlinga online and through other media for millions of devotees worldwide. The Board members expressed that not organizing of Amarnathji Yatra should also set an example for all during the prevailing circumstances of pandemic to avoid such congregations.

The meeting was attended by Shri D.C. Raina; Prof. Anita Billawaria; Dr. Sudershan Kumar; Dr. C.M. Seth and Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri. Shri Bipul Pathak, Chief Executive Officer; Sh. Anup Kumar Soni, Additional Chief Executive Officer; and other senior officers of the Shrine Board also attended the meeting. Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaja and Dr Devi Prasad Shetty attended the meeting through video conferencing.