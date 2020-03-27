The Covid-19 might have disturbed the nation, but there are many who are still trying to find a silver lining amid this three weeks lockdown period. And Bigg Boss contestant, Arti Singh is one of them. Krushna Abhishek's brother and Govinda's nephew, Arti, is making the most of this quarantine period by spending her time in the kitchen, enhancing her cooking skills.

Actress Arti Singh, who reached the Top 5 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, was inside the Bigg Boss house for five months where with other contestants she had to cook, clean and do her own makeup and hair. Now with Coronavirus confining us to the four walls of our house, it feels like an extension of the reality show for most.

Arti has been documenting her self-quarantine period for her YouTube channel where the actress can be seen cooking and sharing recipes of her favourite dishes. She posted the promo of the video on her Instagram saying, "Cooking has always been my passion! You all saw me in the Bigg Boss house cooking for three months and now here I am during lockdown cooking for myself. And so I thought why not share with you guys! Here is a recipe for a delicious, desi style chicken curry! Try it out at home and let me know how you like it."

'It's our duty to stay put, stay indoors and not travel'

Arti also postponed her birthday celebration plan in the Maldives due to the outbreak. She said, "I always wanted to take my mom to the Maldives and hence had planned this trip. However, at this time as a global citizen, it's our duty to stay put, stay indoors and not travel. Hence, I am postponing this trip as I want to ensure the safety of my mother, my family and those around us."

She further said, "Honestly while we were locked away earlier, at least there were 12-13 of us at one given time in the house. I've been cooking, working out and catching up on series but yes it's difficult to stay indoors and not be able to meet up with friends or even go to the gym. For example, when I cook now, I don't have 10 people around me giving me praise or criticism on how the food was...so I am the chef and I am my own self-critic."

The outbreak of COVID-19 has compelled everyone including celebrities to self-quarantine themself and maintain social distancing for the safety of others and themselves. With complete lockdown of the city, celebrities have taken the responsibility of household chores with some learning to cook and doing dishes along with sweeping and mopping the house.