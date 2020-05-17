In a satirical newscast, a Pakistani anchor took a dig at Pakistan government for easing lockdown in the country despite the rising cases of coronavirus. In a video clip from the newscast, which has since gone viral, the anchor suggests coronavirus is active only after 5 p.m., which led the government of Pakistan to allow people to roam about freely during the day.

Many in India took his satirical newscast as serious and took to making fun of the Pakistani media and that of the government. However, a social media enthusiast Aditya P quipped "Even though satirical, it does point at the grim picture of how clueless the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan is."

Watch the video below:

Trust #Pakistani media to come up with stuff like this ??? pic.twitter.com/HXg7k9amnk — Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) May 16, 2020

Reacting to the video, several users in India took the satirical newscast seriously and mocked the anchor and Pakistan government for such "foolishness." The anchor, however, posted a tweet from his handle clearly pointing the sarcasm in the matter.

How netizens reacted?

Coronavirus in Pakistan

Coronavirus reported 1,581 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total to 38,799 with 834 deaths. With the steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, PM Imran Khan has been pushing the provinces to further relax lockdown restrictions. From resuming train services, public transport to domestic flights, the prime minister has taken some measures that could jeopardise the country in the fight against coronavirus.