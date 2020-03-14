Corona Virus has gripped the entire nation and state governments have issued advisory to stop people from visiting crowded places to avoid getting infected. So far, 5 Indians have been tested positive with COVID-19 and there has been a sort of panic among people across the country. Bollywood has also been hugely affected with Corona Virus outbreak and there were rumours floating in the industry that a crew member of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was infected with the virus.

The unit of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 including lead actors Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani have been shooting in Lucknow for the past 15-20 days. However, the rumours of a crew member being infected with COVID-19 had raised concern among the industry people. Amid the panic-stricken situation, the executive producer of the film Niraj Kothari has shedded some light on the matter.

When he was asked about the rumour of a crew member being infected with Corona Virus, Niraj told Spotboye, "I haven't spoken on this, but am glad that I am talking to you. I wish to clarify once and for all. I am aware of the rumour but nothing like that in real. We are all fit and fine."

The leading cast Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be returning to Mumbai from Lucknow as the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has ordered a lockdown till March 22.

"We began our Lucknow shoot 20 days ago and we would have shot till end of this month if things were normal. But with the coronavirus outbreak now, we are halting this schedule today," Niraj said. Kartik is already in Mumbai as he had to get his stitches removed for his past injury in his arm.