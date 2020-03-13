The world is fighting the deadly coronavirus currently. The government bodies have been urging people to take necessary precautions to stay away from the widespread. Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan have been urging fans to stay safe.

Recently Kartik Aaryan's sweet gesture and concern towards the media photographers has impressed one and all. In a video that has emerged online, we could see the actor getting papped at the airport, while he had his mask on. The highlight of the video, however, was the fact that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor urged the photographers to follow the same for their safety. The video begins with Kartik Aaryan arriving in the city as he gets followed by the paps.

The actor looked dapper in a grey sweatshirt, blue denim, and multi-coloured shoes. He was also sporting a white mask that covered almost his entire face, barring the eyes. And as soon as Kartik was heading inside his car, the paparazzi insisted on some pictures. Kartik proceeded to oblige and also asked them to start wearing masks by saying, "Aap bhi pehen lo." A noble gesture indeed!

Kartik was in news recently for his epic reply to a fan who commented, "Bhai me tere Ko ek lakh dungi reply Dede yr bhen ko." To this our mischievous Kartik, also known lovingly as Koki, won millions of hearts through his witty and funny reply. Kartik replied, "Ye Lo Reply Kahan Hai

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is quite a busy man with a streak of big films in his kitty. The actor will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 among others. Along with Kartik and Kiara Advani, stars like Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar is slated to release on July 31. Bhool Bhulaiyaa part 1, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan was directed by Priyadarshan. Anees has claimed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is quite different from part 1 and it has few new elements.