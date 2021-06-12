As medical experts in India have already warned about a possible third wave of Covid, villagers in Uttar Pradesh have opened a small temple where the deity is none other than the corona Goddess. Devotees in Uttar Pradesh's Shuklapur village are now busy praying to this new deity hoping for a divine intervention that could mark the end of the pandemic spread in the nation.

Will Corona Goddess help Indians?

To stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, villagers recently placed a small idol of the corona Mata (Corona Goddess) at a local shrine. People are now offering prayers, holy water, and flowers for the Goddess, and they believe that the pandemic is soon going to end in India.

"Maybe with her blessings the villagers, our village, and everyone else get some relief," said Sangeetha who lives in Shuklapur village, Reuters reports.

The Shuklapur village in Uttar Pradesh had faced the heat of the coronavirus pandemic, and the death toll in this area was quite high when compared to other regions in UP. Over the past few days, the total number of fresh cases, and Covid-related fatalities in the region have started plummeting which made several people believe that Corona Mata has started showering her blessings.

The second wave of Covid in India slowing down

In the meantime, the second wave of Covid in India has started showing signs of slowing down in the last couple of weeks. At one point in time, the country witnessed more than 3 lakh fresh positive cases on a daily basis, and this alarming count had literally bothered medical experts.

However, the number of fresh Covid cases has started plummeting now, and on Saturday, the country witnessed more than 84,000 new cases. It should be noted that the country is recording fresh coronavirus cases below one lakh for the fifth consecutive day.