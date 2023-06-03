https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/785767/i-will-go-ajmer-sharif-same-devotion-which-i-will-go-bangla-sahib-mahakal-sara-ali-khan.jpg IBTimes IN

In one of the deadliest accidents ever, on Friday evening, at about 7pm, the Coromandel Express train running at a speed of 127km/per hour collided with a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district.

The accident, involving three trains, sent shockwaves across the nation with over 230 people dead, over 900 injured and many still trapped in the wreckage.

The passenger train Coromandel Express derailed on the main line and its coaches fell on to the adjacent track where they were struck by an incoming train.

Image--@VizagWeather247

Human error behind the tragedy?

Reportedly, the accident may have been a result of human error since the train took the wrong track at the wrong time, which is just a few minutes before the tragedy.

What exactly happened?

According to initial ground reports and a video from the signalling control room of Kharagpur division of the Railways, the Coromandel express, which was Chennai-bound, took a loop line instead of the main line. The goods train was parked on the loop line. After hitting the stationary goods train, several coaches of the Coromandel Express ended up on the opposite track.

Within minutes of the first collision, the Howrah-bound Yashwantnagar Express coming from the opposite side collided with the overturned carriages of Coromandel Express. The accident is one of the biggest rail accidents of this scale since Firozabad rail disaster of 1995 which claimed over 350 lives.

Where does the buck stop?

The exact count of the death toll is yet to be ascertained since many are critically injured, while several are still trapped in the wreckage. In an interview to ANI, chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Atul Karwal, said, "the force with which the trains collided has resulted in several coaches being crushed and mangled. We are trying to cut through the wreckage to reach the passengers. We also have to be careful not to hurt those alive."

A day of mourning has been announced in the state but the clamour to identify the exact cause of error will grow in the coming days. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after reaching the accident spot, said, "A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry."

Social media plays its role

Condolences poured in even from those outside of the country. While some took to sharing passenger details and helpline numbers to assist the family members of those on board, some explained the tragedy through animation, what actually unfolded and which coaches were the most affected. A few miraculously lucky ones on board and who escaped the tragedy, shared what unfolded. "Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths. Families crushed away, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight I will never forget. God help the families," wrote Anubhav Das, who was on board and said he escaped unscathed.