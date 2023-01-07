There is very little logic and reasoning behind what the trolls put the celebrities through. And a prime example of that is the trolling that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are subjected to for visiting Siddhivinayak temple. The power couple rang in new year on a spiritual note by visiting the famous Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. And, trolls were not having any of it.

Trolls at work

"Konsi movie aane wali hai ke tum log mandir ke chakkar laga rahe ho? (Which movie is releasing that you are making trips to the temple now)," asked one user.

"Why pretend when you are a Muslim?" asked another troll.

"She is now botoxkatrina," one more troll wrote.

"Why this show off?" asked a social media user.

"Are you guys trying to copy Virat and Anushka?" one more user commented.

"This is all show off after this they will drink," commented another netizen.

Vicky - Katrina's fairytale wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their relationship away from the media glare and surprised everyone with their wedding news. The love between the two blossomed during the pandemic and the bond was so strong from the beginning that they didn't have to take too long before taking the plunge.