'Copying South movie promotional events': Varun Dhawan criticized as curtain gets stuck between 100-ft poster during Baby John event

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming film Baby John. The trailer of Varun Dhawan's film and first song Naina Matakaa was received well by the fans.

On Friday, December 6, Varun Dhawan kickstarted the film's promotion with a grand poster launch in the city. Varun greeted his fans and also unveiled the 100-ft grand poster of his film.

The actor was accompanied by producer Murad Khetani from Cine1 Studios.

Varun Dhawan faces backlash as poster unveiling goes awry

During the unveiling of a new film poster, a glitch occurred when the cloth covering it stuck, disrupting the reveal. This mishap didn't sit well with netizens, who criticized Varun Dhawan for the event's execution. Many also called out the makers for allegedly imitating promotional strategies popular in the South Indian film industry, sparking a heated debate online

Netizens Accuse Makers of Copying South Indian Film Promotions

A user wrote, "Not only did they copy a south movie, but now they are even trying to copy their promotional events."

Another mentioned, "The movie looks terrible. I dont know what he's trying to do. Such south indian mishran role/character doesn't even suit him. Plus songs r poor."

The third one said, "So much buildup! Even they didn't have this much buildup! Hope it bombs."

Varun Dhawan is basking in the success of his recently released series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan is set to end the year on a high. 'Baby John' will hit theatres on Christmas, December 25.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios, releasing on 25th December 2024.