'Copying Shalin Bhanot to seek attention': Shilpa Shirdokar cries inconsolably for not getting chicken, fights with Avinash [Reactions]

It's been over two weeks since Bigg Boss season 18 premiered on Colors and Jio Cinema, and each day, the contestants fight over food, talk behind each other's backs, cry, and some are even homesick.

Inmates inside the house are fighting for rations and food. Recently, Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirdokar was seen crying inconsolably after Avinash Mishra refused to give her non-vegetarian food.

'Copying Shalin Bhanot to seek attention': Shilpa Shirdokar cries inconsolably for not getting chicken, fights with Avinash; Salman Khan reprimands her [Reactions]

In the promo, Shilpa asks Avinash to give non-veg food to the housemates. But Avinash refuses and says, "Nahi mam, wo nahi dunga. Main basic hi dunga. Aap veg bhi khaati hai na (No, mam, I will not give that. I will give you the basic ration only. You eat veg too, right?)."

Shilpa reacts and says, "Main kya khati hu, nahi khati hu; that's not your problem (Whatever I eat, should not be your problem)."

Avinash says, "Yahi bol raha tha. Exactly jo aap mere se karti hai na, good books mein aane ke liye baakiyon ke. Mere aap kabhi nahi aa payengi (That's what I was saying. You do all this to impress others. You will never be able to get in my good books)."

Shilpa then starts yelling at him and says, "Main yahan tumhare liye nahi aayi hun. Vegetarian logo ke liye veg banega. Non-veg logon ke liye non-veg lagega (I have not come here for you. Vegetarians will have veg food. Non-vegetarians will have non-veg food)."

And in no time, Shilpa broke down in tears as she didn't get chicken. Housemate Chum Darang came to support her.

Netizens weren't happy with Avinash's behaviour, some even called out Shilpa for her breaking down and fighting for not getting chicken, social media users were of the view that view that she could have easily eaten veg.

BB ardent fans compared Shilpa to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot who has crated a ruckus inside the house for not getting chicken.

Avinash and Chum nearly got into a physical fight after a heated argument. The other housemates quickly stepped in to separate them as the shouting continued.

Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan and airs on Colors TV, with streaming available on JioCinema.