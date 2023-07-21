On Thursday, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii's lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture show. Several photos and videos of Alia walking on the ramp have surfaced online. Alia exuded grace and elegance in the shimmery silver heavy lehenga. She stunned everyone with her beauty and minimal make-up. Alia also had kept the long veil on her head.

Netizens react to Alia's walk

However, netizens have been trolling her for copying Deepika as well as calling her walk awkward. A section of netizens also said she is uncomfortable.

A user said, "She copied the dp dress that dp wore it at Manish's fashion show even the same damn colour."

Another said, "Clearly she is struggling to walk to maintain that grace☹️."

The third user mentioned, "She doesn't look comfortable and looks so pretentious."

The fourth mentioned, "Walking so tough for her in this outfit."

"It's so obvious that she's sucking in her stomach, doing fake laughter, going up on her tiptoes, "the fifth one mentioned.

"She is trying to copy Deepika's laughter", mentioned a fan.

Deepika looked stunning at the event as she cheered for her husband actor Ranveer Singh.

The star-studded fashion show was attended by celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Khushi Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani and his family also attended the event.