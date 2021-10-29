In a bid to pacify the protesting Constable across the state, the Government of Gujarat has formed a high-level committee to review pay grades. Several cops of constable, assistant sub-inspector, and sub-inspector levels have been demanding better pays among other relaxations.

Although there has been only one physical protest in this regard, the Gujarat Policemen have been rallying support across social media. Policemen have continued to raise their voices against low pay.

Despite restrictions on speaking out publicly about the grade-pay issue, many cops used social media tools like WhatsApp to express their dissatisfaction. Narsimha Komar, the assistant Director-General of police (law and order), issued a circular on Saturday barring any negative social media posts on the incident.

Several constables, assistant sub-inspectors, and sub-inspectors from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar used a black ribbon with the hashtag "Police Maha Andolan" on their WhatsApp status to demand a raise in grade pay from the current Rs 1,800.

Demands of Policemen

The cops have demanded Rs 2,800 for constables, Rs 3,600 for head constables, and Rs 4,400 for assistant sub-inspectors as a grade salary. Cops have also demanded weekly leave, paid leave in accordance with the Seventh Pay Commission, a regular work schedule of around eight hours, and the right to organize a union. IPS officers are currently represented by a union in the state, while other cops, including assistant commissioners, are not part of the IPS union.

Congress supporting the agitation

The Youth Congress has also come out in favour of Gujarat Police and has demanded from the Chief Minister to increase the grade pay of Gujarat Police and compensation for overtime work.

The Youth Congress has written a letter to the Chief Minister stating that the grade pay and allowances of the employees have been improved due to the pressure of various employees' unions in Gujarat. It is the responsibility of all the employees of the state to ensure that constitutional equality is maintained regarding the benefits of the police personnel.