Senior Congress leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani was urging people to observe Bharat bandh on December 8 by urging them to shut shops while he was being chased by the cops. The dramatic police chase was captured on tape and the videos have gone viral on social media. The cops can be seen chasing the Congress leader, who was riding a scooter while calling out to shop owners to observe bandh.

In a series of videos, Dhanani can be seen giving the cops a skilful slip as he navigated through the narrow streets and busy markets of Gujarat. Chasing him are a group of cops in the good-old Mahindra Bolero with a blazing siren. The struggle of the police trying to stop the senior Congress leader in a bid to prevent him from urging people to observe bandh is real.

In one video, police caught up to Dhanani, but a large gathering helping the Congress leader led to the escape. In another video, the police car stops right in front of his path and just as the cop gets off the vehicle, Dhanani takes a sharp turn and escapes.

In the same video, the cops try to take a fresh approach and stop the car at a distance, but then again, Dhanani escapes as he accelerates before the cops get off the vehicle.

After a dramatic chase, the police finally manage to stop Dhanani. He can be heard yelling at the cops, saying "your coercion won't be tolerated."

The dramatic videos have since gone viral on social media, drawing funny reactions from netizens. Some even pointed out the lack of helmet while the leader was riding a scooter and some called the police chase uncalled for.

You can watch the videos in the thread below:

Leader of opposition in #Gujarat Assembly and Congress leader Paresh Dhanani being chased by a police team to prevent him from urging people to observe Bandh in support agitating farmers ...@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/5zywzYLf1j — satish jha. (@satishjha) December 8, 2020

Bharat bandh on Dec 8

After the Bharat bandh, which was in support of the agitating farmers, Congress and BJP disputed on whether or not it was successful in the state of Gujarat. While opposition Congress in the state claimed it to be successful not only in Gujarat but across the country, the ruling BJP in Gujarat said it was a failure.

"The Bandh received a very good response from every section of the society, including social, political, trading, labour, transport and other organisations and all supported this Bandh and I thank them all from the bottom of my heart," said Paresh Dhanani, Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly.

Over 5,000 Congress workers were detained from various parts of the state who were supporting the Bandh. Most of the leaders like district presidents, district Panchayat presidents from Congress, Tehsil presidents, Tehsil Panchayat presidents were detained or under house arrest since Monday night. Almost all the legislators of Congress, most of them living in urban areas were also under house arrest since Monday. Dhanani was detained by the Amreli police in the afternoon.